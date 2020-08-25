AJFF in Conversation with Teacher to the Stars Moni Yakim

Date and time: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register on Zoom here.

What do Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac all have in common? For over 50 years, Israeli-born Julliard drama teacher Moni Yakim has trained Hollywood’s most celebrated actors. This affectionate portrait takes us inside America’s greatest performing arts school, while Moni’s famous former students share reflections of the revered movement instructor.

Watch the new documentary Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy, then join our Atlanta Jewish Film Festival live webinar with Moni Yakim himself and his son, filmmaker Boaz Yakin. Moderated by Atlanta Opera Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.

This month’s In Conversation webinar is presented in partnership with Alliance Theatre, The Atlanta Opera, and Rialto Center for the Arts.

Made possible by the generous support of the Helen Marie Stern Fund.