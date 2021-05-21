Defend Press Freedom

Al Firdaus Ensemble in Eid Concert
Mideast Streets
music

Al Firdaus Ensemble in Eid Concert

The Media Line Staff
05/21/2021

Sat, 22 May 2021 20:00 - 21:30 Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (€13.54) here.

Al Firdaus Ensemble offer a unique opportunity to experience a rich musical and spiritual journey uplifting and nourishing for the soul.

About this event

The Eid concert will include favourites from both albums Nur and Safa and more, and be an event for all the family to enjoy.

For those in different time zones, the show will be available for 48 hours so that everyone who has purchased a ticket will have the opportunity to view the concert.

Al Firdaus is where a rich variety of plants and flowers flourish together producing a rich and harmonious and intimate garden. The members of the group with their different cultural and musical backgrounds contribute to producing the unique sound of Al Firdaus, a synthesis of musical traditions, Western classical, Celtic, Arabic, Turkish, Andalusi, and Flamenco. They aspire through their music to inspire the highest sentiments and hope that their music can play a role in building bridges between cultures and spreading peace in these turbulent times.

Ali Keeler: Violin and vocals

Youssef El Mezghildi: Qanun and chorus

Salma Vives : Cello

Muhammad Dominguez: Percussion and chorus

Juan Rodriguez: Irish bagpipes, pennywhistle, clarinet and flute.

