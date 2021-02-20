Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Al Firdaus Ensemble, LIVE from Granada
Mideast Streets
music
Concert

Al Firdaus Ensemble, LIVE from Granada

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2021

Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 8 to 9 pm Central European Time (UTC±1)

Tickets (12 €) here.

Our first concert of the year recorded live in Fernando Romero studios in Granada dedicated to our followers all over the world.

Acerca de este evento

We have decided to offer this concert online, and in that way reconnect with our followers across the world who due to the Covid pandemic have not been able to enjoy our live performances. With our first concert of 2021, we offer a feast of Al Firdaus favourites. We are aware that the launching time of our concert will be difficult for people living in a different time zone so we are going to leave the video up for 48 hours so that everyone who has purchased a ticket will have access to it.

Praying that during this year the pandemic will be lifted and that we reconnect with the Divine through his remembrance and praise. We miss you all and hope to be able to connect with you both spiritually and physically soon.

The line up is as follows:

  • Ali Keeler: violin and vocals
  • Youssef El Mezghildi: qanun
  • Muhammad Dominguez: percussion
  • Juan Rodriguez: wind instruments

