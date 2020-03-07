Algeria and the Hirak: What Next?

After the first presidential election since the removal of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in December 2019 and protests still ongoing, this event will discuss the origins of the Hirak and to what extent Algeria can be looked at as a case study for transition in the region. The economic situation leading up to and during the protest movement will also be explored by the speakers.

Amel Boubekeur researches at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences) and is a visiting fellow at the European Council for Foreign Relations. Her research focuses on the Maghreb countries’ politics, democratization in the Arab world, Euro-Arab/US–Arab relations, and Islam in Europe. She has been a research associate at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and the Centre Jacques Berque, a non-resident fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP-Berlin), a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center, a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut and the head of the Islam and Europe Programme at the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels.

Adel Hamaizia is an independent consultant advising governments and private sector on and across the GCC and North Africa with a focus on political risk, economic development, and public diplomacy issues. He is committee vice chairman of the Oxford Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Forum (OxGAPS) where he is the co-editor of OxGAPS’ thematic-quarterly, “Gulf Affairs.” Adel is a researcher at the University of Oxford, where he focuses on the political economy of the Middle East, and where he teaches Middle East politics. He is also a senior teaching fellow at the Department of Financial and Management Studies at SOAS, University of London, an associate at Global Partners Governance, and an associate fellow at Chatham House.

The program will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 pm, at the Research Centres Suite, 9th Floor, Pankhurst House, Clement’s Inn, Holborn, London WC2A 2AZ.

