Algeria in Transition: Governance, Hirak and COVID-19

Date and time: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 1 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Speakers:

Amel Boubekeur, visiting fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Slim Othmani, president, CARE

Fatima Sadouki, independent energy specialist

Yahia Zoubir, senior professor of international studies, KEDGE Business School; visiting fellow, Brookings Doha Center

Moderator: Adel Hamaizia, associate fellow, Middle East and North Africa Program, Chatham House

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad recently described the situation in Algeria as a “multidimensional crisis” as the country continues to face political, economic, and social challenges that have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices.

At this webinar, part of the Chatham House MENA Program Online Event Series, panelists will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Algeria’s economy, the Hirak Movement and current political transition. How is the government handling the health crisis? What has been the role of the Hirak and civil society during Algeria’s ongoing transition, and how are they being affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown? What is the state of the economy following the disruptions of 2019 and 2020, and what are the prospects for the energy sector after the introduction of the new hydrocarbons law and a low oil price environment.