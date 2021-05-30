Algeria International Virtual Education Fair 2021 online

Fri, Jun 4, 2021 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

You and your parents are invited to the

International Virtual College Fair 2021

This event will host two days of live-stream expert presentations for students and families and a concurrent virtual college fair with fully interactive, Students can chat live with college & university admissions representatives, helping to find fit.

Online Virtual College Fair 2021 is a new way to connect students and university together with excellent results. This occasion enables parents and prospective students who desire international education to interact with delegates of partner schools from the UK, USA, UAE, Ireland, Hungary, Poland, Cyprus, Canada, Turkey Sweden, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand, Grenada, Ghana, Botswana, Guyana, Russia, Australia, France, and other countries.

The event will be live for two days,During those two days, students can also browse interactive college fair booths, chatting live with admissions representatives.

Lekkside Virtual Education Expo will go live on Friday and Saturday only. This online event will take place between 2pm and 7pm German Time and is dedicated to those looking to enroll in college and university in 2021/22. This FREE event will host university from around the world, who’ll be there to discuss their courses and the great opportunities available to prospective students.

Benefits

There are many benefits of attending Virtual Education Expo!

Meet Colleges

Chat directly with college and university receive a prospectus or enroll in a course in 2021

Career Advice

Speak with qualified career coaches and receive expert advice on your course and career options.

Online Courses

Browse training programmes from numerous schools and courses providers across the world and beyond.

Career Advice

Get free career advice from our team of career coaches live in our online course fair. Register for your free ticket and make your appointment

We hope you can join us in this important event! Register soon, space is limited.

Please Register here https://virtualfair.educationfair.com.ng/ or WhatsApp :+2348100413344, email : info@educationfair.com.ng