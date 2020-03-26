Date: April 16-18, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM Algeria Time

Location: El M’Ghair, El Oued Province, Algeria

The Algeria Startup Competition is aimed at startups that have been active for more than a year. This competition aims to promote the following points:

Help startups improve their presence in the national and international market

Support startups in obtaining funding through this competition

Allow potential projects to enrich partnerships, meetings with creators or investors

