Algeria Startup Competition
Date: April 16-18, 2020
Time: 9:30 PM Algeria Time
Location: El M’Ghair, El Oued Province, Algeria
The Algeria Startup Competition is aimed at startups that have been active for more than a year. This competition aims to promote the following points:
- Help startups improve their presence in the national and international market
- Support startups in obtaining funding through this competition
- Allow potential projects to enrich partnerships, meetings with creators or investors