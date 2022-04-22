Alternative Protein in the UAE and MENA region

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 18:00 - 19:30 Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Inspiring conversation among top international Alternative Protein companies on making food production more efficient and sustainable

At Forward Fooding, our mission is to showcase the global startup talent at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability. This time, we’ll do so while diving into the Middle East food system, where the scarcity of water resources and fertile land represent a major challenge to agricultural production. Also due to their growing population, countries such as the UAE are now seeking to overcome their reliance on food imports and start local production boosted by the latest innovations in AgriFoodTech.

Join this inspiring conversation in the second of a three-episode webinar series in collaboration with the UAE FoodTech Challenge. This international startup competition is seeking the world’s most innovative agricultural technology solutions addressing food security challenges. It is presented by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Tamkeen, in association with ASPIRE.

During this online event, we will be focusing on Alternative Protein, from plant-based, to fermentation, cellular agriculture technology and beyond, bringing together international startups and scaleups operating in the Middle East. The insightful conversation sparked between these inspiring founders will highlight current and future trends in the sector, existing and upcoming challenges, and what is needed to solve them.

Anne Le More, United Nations Food Champion, Co-Founder at Chefs 4 the Planet and Advisor at Forward Fooding, will be moderating the session.

18.00 – 18.15 CET – Introduction from Forward Fooding and UAE FoodTech Challenge

18.15 – 19.15 CET – Panel discussion with 5 local and international Alternative Protein founders

Guy Hefer, CFO at MeaTech

Guido Mercati, CEO at Prote-in

Miguel Neumann, CFO at Eternal

19.15 – 19.30 CET – Q&A & Final Remarks

