Tue, 22 Dec 2020, 19:45 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us for Sands Films Cinema Club and Sands Films Music Room last live presentation for 2020.

Amahl and the Night Visitors is a short opera in one act by Gian Carlo Minotti with an original English libretto written by the composer in 1950. It tells the story of Amahl, a disabled boy who lives with his single mum somewhere in Palestine, some 2,000 years ago; they don’t have enough to eat. That night, there is a very bright star in the sky and also Three Kings turn up looking for a newborn baby for whom they have lots of gifts….

Amahl and the Night Visitors is also a short film created by Sands Films in 1996. This film has never been released before: It is a Sands Films premiere!

Testing the stream connection will be around 7.45, the presentation will start at 8.00 sharp and the film soon after. Join us, send comments and support us if you can.