Amazing Jerusalem Virtual Tour Masada and Dead Sea
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Dead Sea
Masada

Amazing Jerusalem Virtual Tour Masada and Dead Sea

The Media Line Staff
02/15/2021

Mon, Feb 15, 2021, 10 to 11 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($17.12) here.

On this Virtual Tour guided by an Israeli tour guide you will get to visit the desert fortress Masada at the Dead Sea area.

About this Event

The boutique tour of Amazing Jerusalem is ranked as the #1 experience in Israel. We hope to offer it to you soon again, until then, you can join our virtual tours.

In this tour you will not only see Masada, the Dead Sea and stunning views of the desert, but also learn about the Edomites, King Herod and the Roman military campaign in the first century.

We will start by understanding the area’s geography and topography and then “dive in” towards the Dead Sea and enjoy the stunning views of the world’s lowest place.

Then we will proceed towards Masada, instead of hiking up or using the cableway we will jump up!

On the mountain top we will explore the two main historical eras when Masada was inhabited and learn about King Herod and the great Jewish revolt.

We will conclude the tour with an amazing archeological discovery that connects Masada’s story with the modern state of Israel.

This Zoom meeting is guided by an Israeli licensed tour guide and open for Q&A.

Reviews

Masada: a visit from the couch! Amit was very knowledgeable in sharing interesting facts as well as anecdotal stories. Even though we have actually been there on several occasions it is always fun to refresh and renew! Also, he was personable and very easy to understand. We will definitely try to “tour” with him again!

Masada comes to life. I have been to Masada on a tour, but this virtual tour tonight was brilliant. Amit is so knowledgeable with a sense of humor. He brought history to life. Highly recommend him and his virtual tours.”

Super. Another wonderful tour with great images and dialogue. As well as a very human touch! I almost feel like I’ve been to Masada!”

