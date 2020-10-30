America Votes, the Middle East Reacts: Views on US Elections from Across the Region

Date and time: November 5, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Watch live here.

Allies and adversaries alike are closely watching America’s presidential and congressional elections, whose outcome will have huge implications around the world and across the Middle East. For views on how the results might affect US policy and key regional issues, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum featuring:

Abdulrahman al-Rashed, chairman of Al-Arabiya’s editorial board and former general manager of its news channel; columnist and former editor-in-chief for the London-based Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat

Mohamed Anwar E. al-Sadat, former parliamentarian and chairman of the Reform and Development Party, Egypt

Asli Aydintasbas, senior fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations, based in Istanbul; former columnist, Milliyet

David Horovitz, founding editor of the Times of Israel; former editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post and Jerusalem Report

The mission of The Washington Institute is to advance a balanced and realistic understanding of American interests in the Middle East and to promote the policies that secure them.