American Connections with Iran / Iranian Connections with America

Mon, Jan 4, 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)

Iranian Connections to America started in the late 19th century, and by 1978, there were 60,000 Iranian students in the United States.

Professor Shannon will discuss the connections between the United States and Iran during the 20th century. The lecture pays special attention to American educational influence in Iran and Iranian students in the United States. On the one hand, American missionaries opened schools and other educational institutions in Iran during the Qajar and Pahlavi periods. On the other hand, Iranian students traveled to the United States in unprecedented numbers during the reign of the last shah. These connections cut in both directions, making both the United States and Iran sites of interaction between Americans and Iranians during the seven decades between Howard Baskerville’s death in 1909 and the Iranian Revolution of 1979.