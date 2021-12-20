American University of Beirut: The Story of America’s Influence in the M.E.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 18:00 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Tickets (£0 – £25) here.
What began as a humble missionary school, the AUB grew to become the premier institution of higher education in the Middle East.
About this event
This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth
The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact based news that deserves your support.
The Media Line
The zoom link will be sent out to the valid registrants on the day of the presentation about 6 hours before. If you haven’t received that e-mail 2 hours before the event start time get in touch with us and we will endeavour to send it to you again.