Amos Eran on Yitzhak Rabin
Date and time: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 6:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
As part of its weekly English lectures, now taking place every Wednesday at 8:30 pm (Israel time) on Zoom, the Menachem Begin Heritage Center is proud to continue its special lecture series in English: “Mr. Prime Minister.”
Every week we will explore the challenges and decisions facing Israel’s leaders with leading experts and biographers.
Zoom link.
Meeting ID: 941 101 4000
Password: begin
Full list of remaining ‘Mr. Prime Minister’ lectures:
- 24 June – Yitzhak Rabin
- 1 July – Yitzhak Shamir
- 8 July – Shimon Peres
- 15 July – Ariel Sharon