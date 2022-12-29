An Afternoon with Dr Irving Finkel

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 13:15 - 16:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

Two lectures from Dr Finkel the acclaimed philologist and Assyriologist

13:15 – 13:30 Registration and Introduction

13:30 – 14:30 Lecture The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies – This is the title of the speaker’s most recent publication, and this illustrated talk will cover some of the main points and discoveries made in it. The surprising antiquity of the belief in ghosts will be demonstrated, while anyone who has ever seen a ghost, or thought they might have, will especially appreciate this talk.

14:30 – 15:15 Questions and Break

15:15 – 16:15 Lecture The British Museum: First among Equals – In this despairing day and age of blighted understanding and shallow opinions museums are no longer considered automatically by the public and the media to be the wonderful places that they really are. This similarly illustrated talk will offer a survey of the different kinds of museum in this country and conclude with a stout defence of the idea that they should all be left alone to do what they do for the long-term future.

16:15 Questions and close

Timings are approximate