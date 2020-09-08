Date and time: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 3 to 5 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Zoom showing of An Endless War? — the aftermath of the war beginning in 2001 in Afghanistan, highlighting the need for ending it.

In addition to Afghanistan, the 2001 Authorization to use Military Force (AUMF) has been used by the Bush, Obama, and Trump Administrations to justify military operations in 18 countries, including Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

After nearly 19 years of endless war, it is long past time for Congress to repeal the 2001 AUMF and hold a public debate as to whether these wars actually serve the American people.

This film looks at the case for repealing the Authorization to use Military Force (AUMF) and an opportunity to follow up with Congress will be provided.

3 to 4 pm CDT Zoom showing of An Endless War?

4 to 5 pm CDT Discussion of actions citizens can take to end it