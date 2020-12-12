You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
An Evening with Jeremy Bowen
An Evening with Jeremy Bowen

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2020

Wed, 16 Dec 2020 19:30 - 21:00 GMT

Tickets here.

A special online event with BBC Middle East Editor, Jeremy Bowen

Jeremy is a multi-award-winning journalist with a vast knowledge and experience of the Middle East. Among other things he has helped the BBC scoop an Emmy for his coverage of the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon; he has won first prize at the Bayeux War Correspondent Awards for a Panorama film on the Gaza War of 2009; and since these conflicts, he has been active covering the 2011 Arab Spring in Egypt and Libya, and the ongoing situation in Syria.

In his talk, Jeremy will provide riveting anecdotes from a life reporting on the front line, with insight from dictators, fanatics and fundamentalists, as well as ordinary people caught up in their dangerous exploits. Expect Jeremy to cast a welcome light onto some of the most complex areas of the world.

