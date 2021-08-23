Protecting Truth During Tension

An Evening with Rachel Tzvia Back
Mideast Streets
writer
Jerusalem
Israel

An Evening with Rachel Tzvia Back

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2021

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (suggested donation $10) here.

Please join Jerusalism for an evening with featured writer Rachel Tzvia Back. MC’ed by writer Ben Shields, the event will begin with a reading by Back, followed by an interview with her, and will conclude with a Q&A opening the discussion to the audience.

For updates and links related to the event, check out the Facebook Event Page.

A little about the featured reader:

Rachel Tzvia Back is an English-language Israeli poet, translator and professor of literature. Her poems and verse translations have received awards and recognitions, including the Times Literary Supplement Award, PEN Translation Prize, Finalist for the National Poetry Award in Translation and Finalist for the Jewish Book Council Poetry Award. She is also the recipient of various fellowships, including the Brown Foundation Fellowship at the Dora Maar House (France).

Back most recent poetry collection is titled What Use is Poetry, the Poet is Asking. The collection has been lauded as a “necessary, irreplaceable, urgent” (Chana Kronfeld), offering poems that “bristle with desperate hope” (Kazim Ali).

Back lives in the Galilee, where her great great great grandfather settled in the 1830s.

And the MC:

Ben Shields is a writer and MA candidate at Bar Ilan University. His work has appeared in Hyperallergic, Paris Review Daily, and elsewhere. As former editor of KGB Journal he published authors such as Gary Indiana, Bruce Benderson, and Elaine Equi. He splits his time between New York and Israel.

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli litearture in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page and on the Jerusalism website. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programming, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask that if you have the means, please donate an amount of your choice when registering. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

