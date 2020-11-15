An Eye Onto Palestinian Society and How They View the Recent Election of Joe Biden
November 18, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Register on Zoom here.
Featuring Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch
Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?
We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!
We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!
We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!
November 18, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Register on Zoom here.
Featuring Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch