This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An interactive coaching workshop with Terry Behrman
Mideast Streets
Israel Bonds
coaching

An interactive coaching workshop with Terry Behrman

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2021

Starts on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Israel Bonds Women’s Division and New Leadership: An interactive coaching workshop led by Terry Behrman, Certified Professional Coach

About this event

Israel Bonds Women’s Division and New Leadership

An interactive coaching workshop with Q&A and takeaway tips led by:

Terry Behrman

Certified Professional Coach

Event Co-Chairs

Kimberly Cohen and Aliza Fagen

Chair, Women’s Division Toronto

Brenlee Gurvey Gales

$36 Israel bond purchase is encouraged (ideal Chanukah gift!)

Terry Behrman’s Career Background

As a Senior Manager of Talent Strategy at Accenture, Terry has been providing leadership development to global internal and external clients from C-Suite to middle management professionals and has partnered as an executive coach to improve performance and achieve leadership strategic outcomes. Prior to this role, she provided organizational development coaching at New Lantern and Washington Hospital Center, and held the business role as Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, all located in Washington, DC.

With more than 20 years of multi-industry experience, Terry has been empowering transformational growth through talent development and coaching. She maintains a keen focus on complex business issues while embracing collaboration, efficiency and ‘big picture’ thinking.

Noted Accomplishments

  • Coached 100+ Senior Executive Global Leaders and Middle Management professionals addressing issues including communication, executive presence, conflict management, and accountability.
  • Led successful Leadership Development program for 100 high-performing female Managing Directors; performed needs analysis and culture assessment and partnered with HR to strategically align program with performance and organizational objectives.
  • Served on team to design and implement comprehensive $1.4M Leadership Development Program for 5,300 Federal leaders, developing agility and strategic thinking across global workplace.
  • Designed and facilitated global team building and coaching training program for 75 Managing Directors across an organization.
  • Participated in roll-out of strength-based performance achievement program, serving as a StrengthsFinder Coach and facilitating 50+ StrengthsFinder team sessions impacting 1,000+ individuals.

Education

MSc in Organizational Development & Strategic Human Resources from Johns Hopkins University; BA in Liberal Studies from American University.

Additional Information

ICF Certified Professional Coach/PCC Level and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner. Member: Organization Development Network; Chicago Professional Development Network. Fluent in French.

Specialties

  • Executive Coaching
  • Leadership Development
  • Successional Planning
  • Strategic Alliances
  • Experiential Learning
  • Change Management
  • 360 Feedback & Assessment
  • Business Alignment and Processes
  • Instructional Design

Industry Experience

  • Fortune 100/500
  • Consumer Goods
  • Media
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare
  • Government

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.