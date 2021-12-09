An interactive coaching workshop with Terry Behrman
Starts on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Register here.
Israel Bonds Women’s Division and New Leadership: An interactive coaching workshop led by Terry Behrman, Certified Professional Coach
About this event
Israel Bonds Women’s Division and New Leadership
An interactive coaching workshop with Q&A and takeaway tips led by:
Terry Behrman
Certified Professional Coach
Event Co-Chairs
Kimberly Cohen and Aliza Fagen
Chair, Women’s Division Toronto
Brenlee Gurvey Gales
$36 Israel bond purchase is encouraged (ideal Chanukah gift!)
Terry Behrman’s Career Background
As a Senior Manager of Talent Strategy at Accenture, Terry has been providing leadership development to global internal and external clients from C-Suite to middle management professionals and has partnered as an executive coach to improve performance and achieve leadership strategic outcomes. Prior to this role, she provided organizational development coaching at New Lantern and Washington Hospital Center, and held the business role as Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, all located in Washington, DC.
With more than 20 years of multi-industry experience, Terry has been empowering transformational growth through talent development and coaching. She maintains a keen focus on complex business issues while embracing collaboration, efficiency and ‘big picture’ thinking.
Noted Accomplishments
- Coached 100+ Senior Executive Global Leaders and Middle Management professionals addressing issues including communication, executive presence, conflict management, and accountability.
- Led successful Leadership Development program for 100 high-performing female Managing Directors; performed needs analysis and culture assessment and partnered with HR to strategically align program with performance and organizational objectives.
- Served on team to design and implement comprehensive $1.4M Leadership Development Program for 5,300 Federal leaders, developing agility and strategic thinking across global workplace.
- Designed and facilitated global team building and coaching training program for 75 Managing Directors across an organization.
- Participated in roll-out of strength-based performance achievement program, serving as a StrengthsFinder Coach and facilitating 50+ StrengthsFinder team sessions impacting 1,000+ individuals.
Education
MSc in Organizational Development & Strategic Human Resources from Johns Hopkins University; BA in Liberal Studies from American University.
Additional Information
ICF Certified Professional Coach/PCC Level and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner. Member: Organization Development Network; Chicago Professional Development Network. Fluent in French.
Specialties
- Executive Coaching
- Leadership Development
- Successional Planning
- Strategic Alliances
- Experiential Learning
- Change Management
- 360 Feedback & Assessment
- Business Alignment and Processes
- Instructional Design
Industry Experience
- Fortune 100/500
- Consumer Goods
- Media
- Financial Services
- Healthcare
- Government