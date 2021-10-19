An intimate conversation and Q&A with Canadian writer Sharon Hart-Green
Starts on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Register here.
Israel Bonds Women’s Division presents: An intimate conversation and Q&A with Canadian writer Sharon Hart-Green
About this event
A MINIMUM BOND PURCHASE IS ENCOURAGED, FOR AS LITTLE AS $36 – IDEAL CHANUKAH GELT!
Israel Bonds Women’s Division Toronto
invites you to
an intimate conversation and Q&A
with
Sharon Hart-Green
Acclaimed author of “Come Back for Me”
Event Chair: Ellen Chaikof
Chair, Women’s Division Toronto: Brenlee Gurvey Gales
Sharon Hart-Green is a Canadian writer whose debut novel is a riveting story of trauma, loss, and the redemptive power of love, set in the aftermath of WWII and the birth of the State of Israel.