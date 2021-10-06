An Intimate Discussion with Melissa Bernstein from Melissa & Doug Toys

Starts on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

ISRAEL BONDS NATIONAL WOMEN'S DIVISION invites you to An Intimate Discussion with Melissa Bernstein, Co-founder of Melissa & Doug Toys

ISRAEL BONDS NATIONAL WOMEN’S DIVISION

invites you to An Intimate Discussion with guest speaker

MELISSA BERNSTEIN

CO-FOUNDER OF MELISSA & DOUG TOYS

ENTREPRENEURSHIP & THE MYTH OF “HAVING IT ALL”

Melissa Bernstein, along with her husband Doug, is the Co-Founder of the toy company Melissa & Doug, which has created over 5,000 children’s products and sold billions of dollars of toys since its inception. Raised by educators, Melissa and Doug started the business in their garage in Westport, CT in 1988, and they’ve been on a mission ever since to provide open-ended, inventive, non-technology playthings for young children. Throughout Melissa’s remarkable career, she has created a daily practice which has enabled her to stay steadfast and balanced in the face of life’s ups and downs. In 2020 Melissa launched LifeLines, a mental well-being ecosystem filled with content, tools, and products to share her learnings and her wellness practice in order to help as many people as possible. Melissa lives in Westport, Connecticut with Doug and their six children.

