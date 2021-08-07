Protecting Truth During Tension

Anan Ameri, author of ‘The Wandering Palestinian’ with Sandra Samaan
Mideast Streets
Book
Author
Palestinians
Arab Americans

Anan Ameri, author of ‘The Wandering Palestinian’ with Sandra Samaan

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2021

Starts on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 6:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Palestinian American scholar, activist, educator, and community organizer Anan Ameri, whose earlier book, The Scent of Jasmine, drew high praise, joins us for this virtual program on the occasion of her newest book, The Wandering Palestinian: A Memoir (BHC Press). “Anan Ameri’s memoir is a valuable contribution to narratives of community organizing and grassroots activism especially on the question of Palestine. Weaving between heartbreak and personal and political triumph, her story sheds light on important solidarity work and organization building in the US.” — Dr. Sarah Gualtieri.

“…a masterful book capturing the intimate ways one woman’s immigration story can contribute to the transformation of U.S. society at large …a must-read for anyone interested in immigration, feminism, activism, or Arab Americans.” — Nadine Naber.“…Ameri tells captivating tales of youth, love, migration and the joys of struggling for dignity and justice. …an Arab American saga, an enchanting web of stories.” — Khaled Mattawa. Dr. Anan Ameri is the founding director of the Arab American National Museum and Palestine Aid Society of America, has been a fellow at the Bunting Institute and a visiting scholar in Middle East Studies at Harvard.

Joining her in conversation this evening will be Sandra Samaan Tamari, a Palestinian American grassroots organizer and director of strategic partnerships at Adalah Justice Project.

