"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour: the Great Temple of Karnak (Luxor)
Mideast Streets
Egypt
Archaeology
History

Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour: the Great Temple of Karnak (Luxor)

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2021

Sun, Mar 28, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($10) here.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Live event from Egypt with a Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide
  • Immersive Experience
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

NOTE: All Start times are in Eastern European Time (EET). Use the https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com tool to easily convert to your local time.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

What is a Virtual Guided Tour? It is neither virtual reality, nor a live walking tour. Our Egyptologist guide will be using 360 reconstructions, photos and other media during the Zoom presentation. He will cover the history and significance of the locations involved. Since this is a live event, there is no recording available.

Our Egyptologist host will reveal the magnificence of Karnak, one of the must-see sights in Egypt.

Karnak is a Complex of Temples built in different reigns, starting with the Avenue of Sphinxes, the Hypostyle Hall with its 134 gigantic columns, the Obelisks of Queen Hatshepsut and Tuthmosis I, the Temple of Amon adorned with lotus and papyrus designs, the Granite Scarabeus of Amenophis III and the Sacred Lake. Karnak beats every other pharaonic monument: it is simply the Greatest Ancient Temple in Egypt.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting Karnak in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring the ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way in this Virtual Guided Tour of Karnak Temples!

