Ancient Iranic Womens’ Ritual and Devotional Dances
Mideast Streets
dance
Persia
Iranian-Americans
women

Ancient Iranic Womens’ Ritual and Devotional Dances

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2023

Saturday, April 8 · 9:30 - 10:30pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($25 – $80) here.

From the beginning of time, sacred movements and music have brought people together and healed the soul.

Ancient Iranic women’s ritual dance observes marriage, fertility, rites of passage, birth and rebirth, lament, gratitude, death, and their unique connection of their body to the moon and cycle of nature for invoking the spirit and embodying the elements. You will be introduced to rituals celebrating the grace and joy of life and to a society where and when women were honored and people lived in harmony with each other and with nature.

Farima has researched and combined sacred phrases, chants, music, and ancient healing movements from many spiritual traditions to help touch the spiritual essence within us and to help us recognize it in others. In this class Farima will introduce you to traditional dance rituals in a way that will help make you proud to be a woman and yourself.

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and Sufi master specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima is the first Iranian-American woman honored to be a TEDx dance speaker and performer. Farima is a member of the International Dance Council (CID – UNESCO), UNESCO, the National Folk Organization (NFO), and Eastern Arts. http://farimadance.com

