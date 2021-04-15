Support Our Future Leaders

Ancient Wonders Lecture Series: Boncuklu Field
Mideast Streets
Archaeology
Turkey

Ancient Wonders Lecture Series: Boncuklu Field

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Learn how human civilization began over 12,000 years ago with Dr. Baird!

About this Event

Boncuklu Field is home to one of the oldest dig sites in the world. Over 12,000 years ago, ancient peoples built some of the first buildings in human civilization. They discovered agriculture, established a society, and laid the groundwork for the entirety of human history. Why did they make the transition to a sedentary lifestyle? How did they discover agriculture practices? Join us for a conversation with archaeologist Dr. Douglas Baird from the University of Liverpool to find out!

Professor Baird graduated with an MA and PhD in Archaeology. He completed his PhD on the Neolithic of the desert zones of the Levant in 1992. Between 1982 and 1987 he carried out excavations, field survey and research on chipped stone and ceramics in the Middle East, in Jordan, Iraq and Cyprus. He has directed three major archaeological field projects, 1) the Tell esh Shuna project, in Jordan dealing with the Chalcolithic and Early Bronze Age of the southern Levant; 2) the Konya Plain Survey in Turkey dealing with the long-term settlement history of central Anatolia, 10,000 BC- 1750 AD; 3) the Pınarbaşı and Boncuklu projects in Turkey dealing with the appearance of the first sedentary and agricultural societies.

This event is free, but you must register to join!

