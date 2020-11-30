Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 7:45 - 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Sands Films Cinema Club: Exclusive presentation of James Longley’s film

Join us to watch Angels Are Made of Light.

Sands Films Cinema Club online exclusive presentation of James Longley’s remarkable feature documentary about the life of children in Kabul. This screening is by kind permission of its director in the context of a homage to Robert Fisk. It is a very ambitious film: with a skeleton crew of Afghans James Longley filmed and translated continuously for three years straight in Kabul. They did this at considerable risk to themselves, all in order to gather the material to meticulously rebuild the world of a school – the atmosphere of the neighborhood, Kabul and its inhabitants – All of this in film form, for us the audience who will never go there, complete with the passing seasons and historical memories recreated through 35mm archival material.

We are very grateful for the financial support and encouragement we have received from many viewers: it is very comforting and we thank all of you!

Testing the stream connection will be around 7.45, the presentation will start at 8.00 sharp and the film soon after.