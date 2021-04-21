Support Our Future Leaders

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Announcing the Winners of the First Int’l Dead Sea Photo Competition

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2021

In celebration of Earth Day, the Dead Sea Revival Project in partnership with GuruShots is pleased to announce the winners of the First International Dead Sea Photo Competition and to launch a virtual exhibition at https://www.thedeadseamuseum.com/

  • Alexander Bronfer (Israel) – Judges Choice for Best Photograph
  • Mario Troiani (Israel) – GuruShots Top Photographer
  • Ronnie Turner (United States) – GuruShots Top Photo

The Dead Sea Life Competition was launched during the height of coronavirus as an official Earth Day initiative with participation from 40 countries, including from the Middle East: Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and UAE. A total of 3524 photographers, 13,123 photos and 9,083,102 votes were received. The judges included Spencer Tunick, Roie Galitz, Keren Bar Gil, & Casey Kelbaugh who selected Alex Bronfer for the Best Photograph and helped choose 40 images for the exhibition.

We are pleased to further announce that a large-scale physical exhibition will be opening up at the Arad Cultural Center on April 22 and be open to the public for one year in cooperation with the Israel Government coronavirus regulations. The exhibition is being sponsored by the Arad Regional Council, GuruShots, Epson, Picture Perfect, and the Prima Hotels.

The initiators of the photo competition were Noam Bedein & Ari Leon Fruchter who are the founders of the Dead Sea Revival Project – a nonprofit dedicated to sharing the Dead Sea with the world through environmental art, education, research and documentation.

“We were ecstatic and completely unprepared for the mass public support we received for the photo competition, and are now doing everything possible for the world to enjoy these works through a virtual museum and an exhibition by the Dead Sea. Our dream is to be able to one day build and operate a physical museum by the Dead Sea.”

For more information contact: noam@deadsearevival.org, +972-54-559-8977

About the Dead Sea Revival Project

The Dead Sea Revival Project is the only nonprofit NGO focused solely on promoting the Dead Sea cause. It has been recognized by NASA and academic Sci-Tech institutions in Israel and the US for its educational and activism work. The DSRP was featured in magazines such as National Geographic and on news programs from around the world.

About the Dead Sea Museum

The Dead Sea Museum is a virtual museum that was created to immortalize the Dead Sea through architecture and art. It aims to one day build a physical museum by the Dead Sea to provide a unique experience that is no longer possible due to the receding water line and sinkholes.

About Arad

The city of Arad is located in the South of Israel on the border of the Judean and Negev Deserts overlooking the Dead Sea. The Arad Cultural Center serves the city’s 25,000 residents with cultural activities including an art residency and gallery. “The Dead Sea Life Exhibition which we will be hosting for a year presents an opportunity to invite all people traveling to the Dead Sea to stop in Arad and enjoy some culture”, says Nisan Ben Hamo (Mayor of Arad), “Arad is the natural gateway to the Dead Sea and we are honored to host this international exhibition.”

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. With over six million photographers worldwide, it runs hundreds of photo challenges a month and produces exhibitions in galleries and art fairs across the globe. “Launching a photo challenge for the Dead Sea was a natural fit for our platform”, says Gilon Miller (CEO of GuruShots), “by partnering with the Dead Sea Revival Project we provided a unique opportunity to help the environment and spread awareness through photography.”

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
