Anti-death Penalty Advocacy in the MENA region

Join us for the next installment of the Conversation Series, delivered by Eleos Justice and Capital Punishment Justice Project.

In our next seminar, join us for a discussion of death penalty advocacy in the Middle East North Africa Region with Jeed Basyouni (Head of Death Penalty, Middle East North Africa, Reprieve) and Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei (Director of Advocacy, Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy).

Reprieve has a track record of impactful investigative work and casework with partners and fellows in this region and finds and develop cases and narratives which have the potential to change the landscape and benefit as many individuals or classes of individuals as possible.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) campaigns for human rights and democratic reform in Bahrain, including abolition of the death penalty. BIRD investigates and publicises human rights abuses in the country, and works with victims to provide recourse to aid and justice.

Join us to explore learnings from anti-death penalty work in the MENA region that might be applied in the Asia Pacific region.

Conversation Series’ brings together brightest thinkers and sharpest minds—academics, practitioners, advocates—to weigh in on topical issues pertaining to the death penalty in the Asia Pacific region. This Series is delivered by Monash Faculty of Law and Capital Punishment Justice Project (CPJP)™.

Jeed Basyouni

Head of Death Penalty (Middle East and North Africa), @Reprieve

Jeed oversees Reprieve’s work on the death penalty across the MENA region. She previously spent several years in the humanitarian sector managing work on the Syria crisis. Jeed holds a Master’s Degree in Middle Eastern studies from King’s College, London.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei

Director of Advocacy, @BIRDBahrain_

Sayed is a Bahraini human rights defender who, after facing persecution in Bahrain for his participation in the 2011 Arab Spring pro-democracy movement, co-founded BIRD in London where he now lives in exile. He is the winner of the 2020 Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Award and his work has been featured in publications including the Guardian and the New York Times.

About Eleos Justice

Eleos Justice carries out evidence-based research, teaching, and advocacy on the death penalty. Check out the launch of Eleos Justice here.

