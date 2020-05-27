Anti-Zionism: A ‘Gateway Drug’ to Anti-Semitism?

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Paul Gross, a senior fellow at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center,

Anti-Zionism is regarded by many as ‘the new antisemitism” while anti-Zionists themselves insist they are not antisemitic. What is the real connection between opposition to Zionism and hatred of Jews? Join Begin Center Senior Fellow Paul Gross as he answers these questions examining the case of the British Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

Special guest Michelle Rojas-Tal will discuss what anti-Zionism means in practice for Jewish students on campus.

Michelle Rojas-Tal is the central shlicha to Hillel International and, based in Washington, DC. The Jewish Agency Israel Fellows program supports Jewish college students in today’s hostile and challenging environment by providing a dynamic and engaging Israeli presence on campus. In partnership with Hillel, the world’s largest Jewish campus organization, there are currently nearly 80 Israel Fellows on North American campuses. The program also operates across Europe, South Africa, Australia and Latin America.