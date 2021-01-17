Arab American Association of Engineers & Architects – California

Membership ($20 to $5,000) here.

AAAEA is a professional Arab American association dedicated to help, strengthen, empower and inspire its members for excellence. AAAEA promotes and advocates for the Arab American engineers, architects and information technology professionals in North America, by providing career and educational enhancement programs, technical exchange, fellowship, and community service. AAAEA is a nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious Professional Association. Our membership consists of corporations, academic, professional institutions, and qualified individuals.

Our goal is to make a difference for our students and young professionals with messages of Hope (to believe in the possibilities), Encouragement (to pursue their ambitions), and Opportunity (for a sustainable future as accomplished members of society). To that end and as part of our civic engagement with our professional communities our Chapter plans and holds social gatherings, and workshops throughout the year. Our chapter has given out over $90,000 in scholarships to local Southern California and Los Angeles Arab American students pursuing their careers in the fields of engineering, architecture, and information technology.