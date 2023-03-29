Donate
Arab American Heritage: History, Culture and Stereotypes
Mideast Streets
Arab Americans
stereotypes
History
Culture

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Tuesday, April 4 · 7 - 8pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

During the month of April, the United States celebrates Arab American Heritage Month, recognizing the history, cultures, and achievements of Arabs and Arab Americans. It is critically important to share accurate information, celebrate diverse cultures, overcome stereotypes, and empower ourselves. We hope you will join us for this important professional learning opportunity with our presenter, Mr. David Serio, Curator of Education at the Arab American National Museum.

Register for this webinar to receive the link.

For questions regarding this event contact Kristina Marshall at kmmarsha@oaklandcc.edu

