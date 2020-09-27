Arab and African Mining

Date and time: Monday, September 28, 2020, 9 am to Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£450+£29.74 fee+£95.95 VAT) here.

Arab Africa Mining provides a digital platform for nations to market mining projects to global mining companies and investors

About this Event

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, we have decided to hold Arab African Mining online this year. Using the very latest conferencing technologies, you will be able to arrange 1-2-1 business meetings virtually, as well as listen to the outstanding content as it is broadcast live from Africa, the Middle East and around the world.

As is usually the case, Arab African Mining will focus specifically on marketing greenfield and brownfield mining projects in the Arab and African regions. We expect high-level participation from Ministers, Ambassadors, Geological Surveys, Directors, CEOs and major decision-makers operating in the mining industry in Africa and the Middle East.

To further enhance the digital experience, Arab African Mining will integrate with the digital mining platform i-MINE. Geological surveys and mining projects will be pre-released on the platform, enabling attendees to peruse a multitude of projects before their publication at the conference.

Commence your Arab African Mining experience by clicking on any country tile below and and learn more about their mining industry. Register for free on the i-MINE platform and start viewing and downloading data in advance of the conference.