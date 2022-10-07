Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

The Media Line
Arab Architecture Week 3
Mideast Streets
Architecture

Arab Architecture Week 3

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2022

October 9 · 6pm - October 15 · 11pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Arab Architecture Week is a regional initiative organized by ArchiNet that aims to highlight some of the most distinguished architects in the Arab World by showcasing their outstanding achievements, award-winning projects, and significant studies and research in the architectural fields from around the Arab countries. In the context of our efforts to enrich the Arabic content and the spirit of cooperation, the goal of the program is to encourage highly creative people to share their experiences and knowledge gained from their projects and studies that will be presented throughout the program. In addition to creating a channel of communication between Arab architects in the region.

The program extends over a period of seven days, during which 47 lectures are presented by an outstanding group of architects from different Arab countries.

Attendance through Zoom from the link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odOurpjsuGtZnpcy61x9xnjj2k5AKFSLb

