Arab Architecture Week 3

October 9 · 6pm - October 15 · 11pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Arab Architecture Week is a regional initiative organized by ArchiNet that aims to highlight some of the most distinguished architects in the Arab World by showcasing their outstanding achievements, award-winning projects, and significant studies and research in the architectural fields from around the Arab countries. In the context of our efforts to enrich the Arabic content and the spirit of cooperation, the goal of the program is to encourage highly creative people to share their experiences and knowledge gained from their projects and studies that will be presented throughout the program. In addition to creating a channel of communication between Arab architects in the region.

The program extends over a period of seven days, during which 47 lectures are presented by an outstanding group of architects from different Arab countries.

