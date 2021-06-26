Arab Heritage Festival

Sun, Jun 27, 2021, 2 to 4 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us for an afternoon of enchantment and enjoyment with lots of Arts and Cultural activities celebrating Arab Cultural Heritage

Arab Artefacts from Glasgow museum, Noorah Al Gailani (Iraqi)

Poetry with Sabrina Mahfouz (Palestinian)

Arabic poetry with Luhaib Abbood (Iraqi) & Hanane El Hadioue (Moroccan)

Arab tiles with Dr Zohor Idrissi (Moroccan)

Musical entertainment with Singer, Fadi (Syrian) Musician, Emad Al Rashidy (Egyptian)

Architecture of the Arab Countries with Sara Adio , British

Palestinian Embroidery-Beesan Tawfiq Arafat, Palestinian

Launched by: Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Paul Griffiths and Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Executive Director of MACFest

Welcome by: Cllr Lutfur Rahman OBE,, Executive Member for Skills, Culture and Leisure

Hosted by Abdullah Afzal, actor and comedian.