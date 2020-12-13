You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Arab-Israel Startup Festival
Mideast Streets
Abraham Accords
normalization
Israel
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
startups

Arab-Israel Startup Festival

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2020

Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 4 to 6 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Prominent investors and advisors will talk about raising funds and supporting the startup ecosystems in the region.

Seeking to raise money from UAE for your startup?

The Startup Club invites you to hear directly from them what your needs are to do it.

The key to getting started with UAE investors is in this event. Learn how to lead them directly to you.

Listen to them, understand their expectations, learn how to reach them, and get ready to contact them.

Influential, prominent players will talk about getting involved with them, gaining trust, and enhancing your progress with them.

As we all know, the hour event in Israel today is the Abraham Accords (the peace agreement between Israel with UAE and Bahrain), especially for every startup seeking funds.

These startups are facing problems connecting, contacting, and gaining trust from the UAE sides.

The Startup Club offers them to hear directly from key players that can enhance this progress. In this event, we’ll promote The Startup Club as an active player in this field (Matching & Connecting between Israel and Arab nations). Besides, this event will be promoted to all startups without considering the field or the stage.

This event will be the key for any startup to move forward with the advice they get from people in UAE; people work with UAE, and people are experts in communicating with them.

For more details and to present, contact abdo@startupclub.biz.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.