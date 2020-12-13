Arab-Israel Startup Festival

Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 4 to 6 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Prominent investors and advisors will talk about raising funds and supporting the startup ecosystems in the region.

Seeking to raise money from UAE for your startup?

The Startup Club invites you to hear directly from them what your needs are to do it.

The key to getting started with UAE investors is in this event. Learn how to lead them directly to you.

Listen to them, understand their expectations, learn how to reach them, and get ready to contact them.

Influential, prominent players will talk about getting involved with them, gaining trust, and enhancing your progress with them.

As we all know, the hour event in Israel today is the Abraham Accords (the peace agreement between Israel with UAE and Bahrain), especially for every startup seeking funds.

These startups are facing problems connecting, contacting, and gaining trust from the UAE sides.

The Startup Club offers them to hear directly from key players that can enhance this progress. In this event, we’ll promote The Startup Club as an active player in this field (Matching & Connecting between Israel and Arab nations). Besides, this event will be promoted to all startups without considering the field or the stage.

This event will be the key for any startup to move forward with the advice they get from people in UAE; people work with UAE, and people are experts in communicating with them.

For more details and to present, contact abdo@startupclub.biz.