COVID-19
coronavirus
Cancer

Arab Public Health Association: COVID-19 and Cancer Service

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 6 to 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Arab Public Health Association in collaboration with WHO Collaborating Centre Imperial College London

Dear colleagues,

We are pleased to invite you to our 13th COVID-19 WEBINAR on COVID-19 and Cancer Service

Under the chairmanship of Professor Nada Alwan, health adviser on cancer service for the Iraq presidency, professor of pathology, University of Baghdad.

We have two distinguished speakers:

  • Dr Slim Slama, regional adviser, WHO EMRO
  • Dr Andre Ilbawi, technical officer, WHO Geneva

Panelists:

  • Professor Tawfik Khoja, vice president ArPHA
  • Professor Salman Rawaf, president, ArPHA

In the meantime you can send your questions for the speakers in advance: webinar@arpha.org

CPD: 1.5 Hour

Please note certificate is only awarded when a delegate watches the webinar live in its entirety. Registration is required for certificates.

