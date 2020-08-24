Arab Public Health Association: COVID-19 and Cancer Service
Date and time: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 6 to 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Register here.
Arab Public Health Association in collaboration with WHO Collaborating Centre Imperial College London
Dear colleagues,
We are pleased to invite you to our 13th COVID-19 WEBINAR on COVID-19 and Cancer Service
Under the chairmanship of Professor Nada Alwan, health adviser on cancer service for the Iraq presidency, professor of pathology, University of Baghdad.
We have two distinguished speakers:
- Dr Slim Slama, regional adviser, WHO EMRO
- Dr Andre Ilbawi, technical officer, WHO Geneva
Panelists:
- Professor Tawfik Khoja, vice president ArPHA
- Professor Salman Rawaf, president, ArPHA
In the meantime you can send your questions for the speakers in advance: webinar@arpha.org
CPD: 1.5 Hour
Please note certificate is only awarded when a delegate watches the webinar live in its entirety. Registration is required for certificates.