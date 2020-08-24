Arab Public Health Association: COVID-19 and Cancer Service

Date and time: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 6 to 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Arab Public Health Association in collaboration with WHO Collaborating Centre Imperial College London

We are pleased to invite you to our 13th COVID-19 WEBINAR on COVID-19 and Cancer Service

Under the chairmanship of Professor Nada Alwan, health adviser on cancer service for the Iraq presidency, professor of pathology, University of Baghdad.

We have two distinguished speakers:

Dr Slim Slama, regional adviser, WHO EMRO

Dr Andre Ilbawi, technical officer, WHO Geneva

Panelists:

Professor Tawfik Khoja, vice president ArPHA

Professor Salman Rawaf, president, ArPHA

CPD: 1.5 Hour

