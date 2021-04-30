Arab rainbow support circle

Fri, 30 Apr 2021 18:00 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£17) here.

A supportive circle for all Arab LGBTQ+ from around the world, to express themselves in a safe space with life coach/ actress Rania Kurdi.

About this Event

This will take place on zoom. Cameras will need to be switched on so we can interact and meet one another but it will not be recorded or have screenshots shared. This is a safe place to express your thoughts and emotions as I gently guide the group with questions and insights. Hasan Kilani, an activist in gender and sexual diversity, will be joining us to talk about the importance of belonging.

6pm Start London time / 8pm Amman time

Please arrive 5 mins early .

I look forward to seeing you ! 🙂

Rania