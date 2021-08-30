Arab Security Conference 2021
Sun, Sep 5, 2021 9:00 AM - Mon, Sep 6, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)
Arab Security Conference is an annual Cybersecurity conference that attracts delegates from across the Middle East and beyond.
About this event
Arab security conference is an annual event that will be held this year in Hybrid Edition. The sessions and the workshops will be purely online on 5th-6th September 2021 but the Arab Cyber Security Awards & Arab Security Cyber Wargames Finals will be physical on 7th September 2021. Arab Security Conference’s mission is to keep you up-to-date with the latest security solutions and threats, enrich your security awareness through technical discussions, sharpen your skills through our War Game competition and help you connect with other security professionals and organizations. This year’s Arab Security Conference is under the auspices & presence of his Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s minister of communication & information technology, also under the auspices & presence of his Excellency Eng. Mohamed Ahmed Morsy, Egypt’s minister of state for military production.
The Domains:
- Digital Economy
- Cyber Crime
- Cyber Resilience
- Blockchain Technology
- IOT & Big Data Security
- Application & Network Security
- Social Engineering & Insider Threats
- Physical Security & Environmental Control
- Critical Infrastructure Security & Compliance
- AI & Machine Learning in Cyber Security
- Aviation Cyber Security
- Satellite Cyber Security
- Digital Forensics
- Cyber Threat intelligence
- Telecommunication Security
- Cloud Security
Who should Attend?
- CEOs / CTOs / CIOs
- Chief Information Security Officers
- Business Information Security Officers
- Law Enforcement
- Cyber Security Experts
- Cyber Security Professionals
- Cyber Security Consultants
- IT Students
- Government Agency Security Specialists
- Academic & Security Researchers
- IT Managers
- IT/ System Administrators
- Project Managers
