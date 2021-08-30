Arab Security Conference 2021

Sun, Sep 5, 2021 9:00 AM - Mon, Sep 6, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Arab Security Conference is an annual Cybersecurity conference that attracts delegates from across the Middle East and beyond.

Arab security conference is an annual event that will be held this year in Hybrid Edition. The sessions and the workshops will be purely online on 5th-6th September 2021 but the Arab Cyber Security Awards & Arab Security Cyber Wargames Finals will be physical on 7th September 2021. Arab Security Conference’s mission is to keep you up-to-date with the latest security solutions and threats, enrich your security awareness through technical discussions, sharpen your skills through our War Game competition and help you connect with other security professionals and organizations. This year’s Arab Security Conference is under the auspices & presence of his Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s minister of communication & information technology, also under the auspices & presence of his Excellency Eng. Mohamed Ahmed Morsy, Egypt’s minister of state for military production.

The Domains:

Digital Economy

Cyber Crime

Cyber Resilience

Blockchain Technology

IOT & Big Data Security

Application & Network Security

Social Engineering & Insider Threats

Physical Security & Environmental Control

Critical Infrastructure Security & Compliance

AI & Machine Learning in Cyber Security

Aviation Cyber Security

Satellite Cyber Security

Digital Forensics

Cyber Threat intelligence

Telecommunication Security

Cloud Security

Who should Attend?

CEOs / CTOs / CIOs

Chief Information Security Officers

Business Information Security Officers

Law Enforcement

Cyber Security Experts

Cyber Security Professionals

Cyber Security Consultants

IT Students

Government Agency Security Specialists

Academic & Security Researchers

IT Managers

IT/ System Administrators

Project Managers

