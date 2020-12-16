Arab Sexualities and the Demand to Know Yourself by Dr. Dina Georgis

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST

Register here.

My work is situated in the fields of postcolonial and sexuality studies. I draw on psychoanalytic concepts to conceptualize how expressive and political cultures are responses to affective intensities. My book, The Better Story: Queer Affects from the Middle East (SUNY, 2013) considers the emotional dynamics of political conflict, the stories and subjectivities they produce, and what it means to make an ethical relationship to conflict. I’ve published essays on aesthetics, memory and the Lebanese civil war and on queer Arab ontologies. My work can be found in Psychoanalysis, Culture and Society, Studies in Gender and Sexuality and in International Journal of Middle East Studies. In collaboration with Dr. Sara Matthews (WLU), I am completing a project supported by SSHRC Development Research Creation entitled “Surveillant Subjectivities: Youth Cultures, Art and Affect.”