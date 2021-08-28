Arabic Connect Meetings

Wed, Sep 1, 2021 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Marhaba! Arabic Connect aims to offer students an opportunity to speak Arabic and learn about Middle Eastern culture virtually!

About this event

Please join us on Wednesdays from 6pm-6:30pm (EDT) to practice your Arabic! We hope to offer a safe virtual environment for college and high school students, of all skill levels, to speak Arabic. You will get the opportunity to engage in small group discussions in Arabic and about Arab culture. Please contact ahmed_s@delbarton.org and calder_w@delbarton.org with any questions. Ahlan!