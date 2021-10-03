Arabic Conversation Hour – Fall 2021

Tue, Oct 12, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join us for a fun hour of conversation in Arabic.

About this event

Join us for a fun hour of conversation in Arabic. Do you want to practice your Arabic without being judged? Do you want to learn some new words or ways of saying things? Do you want to meet other people who are trying to learn or strengthen their Arabic? Pour your coffee or tea and let’s talk…

First event on Thursday, Sept 23 will be In-Person at the Center (111 Stevenson Hall). Next two events will be announced.