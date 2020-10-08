Arabic Dialogues: Lives of 19th-Century Arabic Teachers and Interpreters

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 5 to 6:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Rachel Mairs explores phrasebooks as a source for life-writing, taking as case studies several native Arabic speakers.

Rachel Mairs is a professor in the Department of Classics at the University of Reading. She is interested in the interaction between Greeks and “non-Greeks” in the Hellenistic world, with a particular emphasis on Egypt and on Central Asia. She also works on ancient multilingualism, especially Greek-Egyptian. The modern Middle East interests her as much as the ancient Middle East. A chance find on eBay led her to publish the private papers of a nineteenth-century Palestinian tourist guide (The Dragoman Solomon Negima and his Clients, 2016). With a colleague, Maya Muratov at Adelphi University in the United States, she published a book on the interpreters and guides used by early British and American travelers in the Middle East (Archaeologists, Tourists, Interpreters, 2015). She has a new project on Europeans studying Arabic in the 19th century.

