Arabic Games Conference 2021
Mideast Streets
games

Arabic Games Conference 2021

The Media Line Staff
11/26/2021

Sat, Nov 27, 2021 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Arabic Games Conference (AGC) is a celebration of games and interactive experiences designed in the Arab world by Arab creators.

About this event

Arabic Games Conference (AGC) is a celebration of games and interactive experiences designed in the Arab world by Arab creators, a first of its kind. And this year we are back for the second edition!

AGC seeks to help the MENA game community prosper, by facilitating access to educational resources, professional advice, publishing opportunities, jobs, and more, all while highlighting the best work this community has to offer.

This second AGC will be held exclusively online on November 27th.

What to Expect:

Chat with a Pro (Mentorship sessions)

Unsure about how to move forward with your game? Is your story falling short? Does your code feel inefficient?

Chat with a pro and learn how someone solved a tricky problem you’re facing, or level up your game dev skills in a one-on-one call with whoever has the experience to answer your questions, be it in code, art, music, design, story, and more!

Portfolio and CV Review

Applying to your dream job? Trying to get into the industry? Maybe you want a change of pace from where you currently are.

Join our CV and portfolio review to see what the pros think about your CV and what you can do to fix it. Get personalized answers as to how to look more attractive to the HR in your dream companies.

Arabic Games Showcase

Flex your game dev skills in the games showcase below!

You’ve been working on your game for a while and you’re proud of it. It’s time to share it with the world. Show it off in the games showcase, where you can present your game to professionals and gamers. Get direct feedback for your game and advertise it in the games showcase section.

Talks

We’re inviting industry professionals, the creator that started from the region to share their experience with you!

For more info checkout arabic.games

P.S. If you are interested in booking a mentorship session, a CV review, or showcasing your game, you will be sent a link to register for those after you book your free ticket.

