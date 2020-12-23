Arabic Grammar Through the Qur’an
Mon, 4 Jan 2021 18:30 - 20:30 GMT
Learning Arabic grammar through the analysis of Qur’anic verses with Master Arabist Ustadh Salman Hasan.
This FREE 5 lesson Master Class event is for students of the Arabic language that have had exposure to the study of Arabic grammar at intermediate/advanced level and who want to strengthen and consolidate their knowledge and skills through the practical application and examination of Qur’anic verses.
Students will:
- Convert spoken Arabic skills into technical grammar knowledge
- Analyse unique grammatical structures in the Qur’an
- Discover unique word and phrase structures in the Qur’an
- Master the 10 common Arabic verb forms used in the Quran
- Identify some uncommon verbs used in the Quran
- Study the types of weak nouns used in the Quran
- Study weak verbs in all 10 forms as used in the Quran
- Analyse the use of لَيْسَ (laysa) in the Quran
- Analyse the use of كَانَ (kaana) in the Quran
What will you get?
- A PDF pack on Arabic and Qur’anic grammar
- Video recordings after the event
- An opportunity to study Arabica Institute’s Level 7
How will you benefit?
- Feel the Qur’an come to life through grammatical analysis and commentary
- Receive a practical demonstration of the power of Arabic grammar to elucidate hidden layers and meaning
- Strengthen your faith through coming up close to the language and meanings of the Qur’an
Who is this for?
- For those who want to apply their existing Arabic knowledge to Qur’anic Arabic
- For those who want to use Qur’anic Arabic study to enhance their Arabic grammar and language skills
- Intermediate knowledge of Arabic language is required (must have completed Arabica Institute’s Level 6 or equivalent)