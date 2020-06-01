Arabic Language Café
Date and time: Every Thursday, June 4 to July 30, 2020, 4:30 to 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
The Arabic Language Café offers a supportive environment to practice speaking Arabic with confidence while meeting new friends.
The Arabic Language Café is a weekly social event hosted at the Qalam wa Lawh Center in Rabat. People from around the world meet to share experiences and discuss a weekly topic in Arabic while enjoying delicious coffee/tea and snacks.
** Due to COVID-19, the Arabic Language Café is held online **
- To attend an event, please visit Qalam wa Lawh Center in Rabat before the event starts. Please make sure to have a valid ID and arrive a few minutes before the start of the event. First-time attendees are required to complete an on-site application (free).
- To participate in the online discussion, and to learn the subject of the week each week, join our Arabic Language Café group. This is the perfect way to stay connected if you have to miss a meeting, or if you live out of town and still want to take part in the discussion!
