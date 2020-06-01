Date and time: Every Thursday, June 4 to July 30, 2020, 4:30 to 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Arabic Language Café offers a supportive environment to practice speaking Arabic with confidence while meeting new friends.

The Arabic Language Café is a weekly social event hosted at the Qalam wa Lawh Center in Rabat. People from around the world meet to share experiences and discuss a weekly topic in Arabic while enjoying delicious coffee/tea and snacks.

** Due to COVID-19, the Arabic Language Café is held online **

