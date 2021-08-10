Protecting Truth During Tension

Arabic Master Class: Advanced Arabic Prep Course for Intermediate Students
Mideast Streets
Arabic

Arabic Master Class: Advanced Arabic Prep Course for Intermediate Students

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2021

Sat, 14 Aug 2021 10:00 - 12:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

FREE 7 Lesson Arabic Master Class to prep students for Advanced Arabic speaking and grammar

About this event

This free course is designed for people that have studied Arabic grammar and speaking up to intermediate level and who want to progress to Arabica Institute’s Advanced Arabic program. The Master Class is suitable to those looking to return to Arabic and/or try a completely new method that combines Arabic grammar with speaking.

**MASTER CLASS FORMAT

  • 7 lessons (Free)
  • First lesson: Introduction & overview
  • Then once a week for a total of 7 weeks
  • Saturday morning or Tuesday evenings
  • Online via Zoom

**MASTER CLASS AIMS

The Master Class is a transition course between Arabica Institute’s Intermediate and Advanced Arabic programs. Its aim to give students an in-depth feel of the Institute’s Advanced Arabic program.

Students will get a breakdown of the syllabus and content of Advanced Arabic (Levels 4 and above) and discover the impact of the pioneering new Matrix Method method.

  • Study advanced grammar (nahu and i’rab), morphology (sarf) and syntax (tarkeeb)
  • Students will practice the skill of reading unvowelled Arabic text. This is a significant milestone in the Arabic journey and a skill that is rarely taught in standard Arabic language courses.
  • Students will learn to speak in free flow with i’rab (correct vowel endings). This is probably the most challenging skill on your Arabic journey and is often completely left out by standard Arabic courses.

**MASTER CLASS CONTENT

  • Advanced Arabic (Level 4) prep materials
  • Examples of the du’as we will learn in Level 4
  • Examples of unvowelled reading in Level 4
  • An Arabic qasida in love of the prophet Muhammad (saw)

**WHO WILL BENEFIT

  • The Master Class is for Arabic language students at intermediate and advanced level
  • Students returning to Arabic who want to try a new, innovative method that combines Arabic grammar with speaking
  • Students with traditional Arabic grammar training who are looking to broaden their Arabic language skills to incorporate or strengthen their speaking and comprehension skills, especially reading unvowelled text

**CAN’T FIND WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR?

View more course options by going to our course search page here.

Use this super quick form here to tell us when and where you’d like to learn Arabic.

Alternatively, contact the Arabica team here.

