Arabic Song Workshop for All the Family

Date and time: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 2 to 2:45 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join Merit Stephanos for a fun family session learning some popular songs from the Middle East. Suitable for Arabic & non-Arabic speakers.

Learn some of the exciting rhythms and colorful modes of Arabic music, dance along and let your hair down!

This session is hosted by the Tri-borough Music Hub and is free for all children and families who live or go to school within the boroughs or Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster.

The session is hosted via our zoom education account. Links and passwords will be sent out via email following the closing date for bookings.

The award-winning Tri-borough Music Hub (TBMH) is the lead organization that oversees the delivery of music education in three West London boroughs – the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham; the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea; and City of Westminster – working with schools, pupils, the workforce and the community. Through an agreed shared-services model, it is a centralized Local Authority service that receives core funding from the Department for Education via the Arts Council England delivering an extensive program of musical learning in and out of school.