Arabish Way with Laila Taji – Language and Story Time for Young Children

Thu, Sep 16, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Young children ages 2-5 will learn the basics of the Arabic language with a fun theme each month.

About this event

Learn the alphabet, colors, numbers, and more with fun songs and stories with Laila Taji, author of These Chicks. The Museum of the Palestinian People Resilience Monthly Club members who register for these sessions will receive a free copy of These Chicks.

These sessions are free. MPP has a suggested donation of $10. Thank you for your support!

September: alphabet

October: numbers

November: days of the week

December: colors

January: animals

February: family

March: parts of the body

April: seasons/temperature

May: movement

June: surprise topic!