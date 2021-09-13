Arabish Way with Laila Taji – Language and Story Time for Young Children
Thu, Sep 16, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Young children ages 2-5 will learn the basics of the Arabic language with a fun theme each month.
About this event
Learn the alphabet, colors, numbers, and more with fun songs and stories with Laila Taji, author of These Chicks. The Museum of the Palestinian People Resilience Monthly Club members who register for these sessions will receive a free copy of These Chicks.
These sessions are free. MPP has a suggested donation of $10. Thank you for your support!
September: alphabet
October: numbers
November: days of the week
December: colors
January: animals
February: family
March: parts of the body
April: seasons/temperature
May: movement
June: surprise topic!