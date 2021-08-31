Protecting Truth During Tension

Arabs Are Not Funny!
Mideast Streets
comedy

Arabs Are Not Funny!

The Media Line Staff
08/31/2021

Mon, 6 Sep 2021 19:30 - 21:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£13.52) here.

Great line-up of comedians, representing the Arab world and surrounding regions, looking for an opportunity to showcase their talents.

About this event

We cannot wait to bring ‘Arabs Are Not Funny’ to the cool people of Islington, live from The Old Queen’s Head, a Grade II listed building from the 1830s (why is that relevant? It just makes it cooler).

Widely regarded as one of the hottest comedy nights among the Arab community and beyond.

ALL ACTS IN ENGLISH.

Featuring:

Mo Omar

Somali-born, Cardiff-raised and London Based, Mo Omar is a fast-rising talent with a unique perspective.

Mo was selected to perform in The Pleasance Comedy Reserve show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was a finalist of the BBC Introducing Radio 4 Comedy Award, both in 2019. He went on to make his TV debut shortly after, appearing on Harry Hill’s Clubnite on Channel 4.

Since then he has written and performed a half-hour show for BBC Radio Wales called Becoming Welsh and appeared on BBC Presents Stand Up for Live Comedy (BBC One). He was one of twenty performers selected by Penguin Randomhouse to write and perform for their Fringe audiobook Edinburgh Unlocked.

He has also written for Radio 4’s The Now Show and Newsjack.

Previously, he was the winner of the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2017 competition and semi-finalist in the So You Think You’re Funny? and Amused Moose Comedy Award 2017 competitions.

‘Omar has a winningly irreverent attitude to sacred cows, with a fresh and feisty delivery that gives him a contemporary edge’ – Chortle

Celya AB

Celya Ab is one of the most unique emerging talent on the UK circuit.

Originally from Paris, France and of Algerian origins, she has been making a huge impression on the UK comedy scene. With her sharp writing and likable stage presence, Celya looks destined for the top.

In 2019 she was a finalist at Funny Women and won the Breaking Talent Awards. She has written for the News Quiz ( BBC Radio 4) and Comedy Central and recently appeared on BBC 2’s Funny Festival Live.

Sharp and observant, Exciting and promising writer” Joe Lycett

Fathiya

Youth worker by day and comedian by night, North West London comic Fathiya from Somali-Yemeni roots discusses the funny mishaps of what it’s like being Muslim and living in a Somali household!

Jenna Al Ansari (MC)

Jenna is an award-winning Bahraini/British writer, living in London. Jenna is currently developing two original tv comedy series with Hat Trick Productions and SISTER/South of the River Pictures.

Jenna also works with OKRE and The Wellcome Trust supporting the development of television, video games and films which contribute to a better understanding of subjects such as planetary emergency, mental health, poverty and migration.

